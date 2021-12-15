Monthly Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 47, November 30, 2021

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox (MPX). The monkeypox National Technical Working Group (TWG) has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.

• A total of 93 suspected cases has been reported between January 1st and November 30th , 2021. Of the suspected cases, 31 were confirmed from eight (8) states - Delta (8), Lagos (5), Bayelsa (6), Rivers (6), Edo (3), FCT (1), Niger (1), Ogun (1) - but no death have been recorded.

• In November 2021, five new suspected cases were reported from five states, all five (5) cases were confirmed positive and were from Edo (1). Lagos (1), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1) and Rivers (1).

• From September 2017 to November 30, 2021, a total of 507 suspected cases have been reported from 32 states in the country.

• Of the reported cases, 223 (43.9%) have been confirmed in 20 states - Rivers (52), Bayelsa (43), Lagos (29), Delta (28), Cross River (13), Edo (10), Imo (8), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (6), FCT (6), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Ebonyi (1), Niger (1) and Ogun (1).

• A total of eight(8) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.6%) in six states namely Edo (2), Lagos (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1) from September 2017 to November 30, 2021.