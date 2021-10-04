Monthly Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 38, September 30, 2021

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox. The monkeypox National Technical Working Group has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.

• In September 2021, no new suspected case was reported

• From September 2017 to September 30, 2021, a total of 493 suspected monkeypox cases have been reported from 31 states in the country.

• Of the reported cases, 215 (43.6%) have been confirmed in 20 states - Rivers (51), Bayelsa (41), Lagos (28), Delta (27), Cross River (13), Imo (8), Akwa Ibom (7), Edo (7), Oyo (6), FCT (6), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Ebonyi (1), Niger (1) and Ogun (1).

• A total of eight deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.7%) in six states – Edo (2), Lagos (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1) – From September 2017 to September 30, 2021.

• In 2021, a total of 79 suspected cases have been reported between January and September 30, 2021. Of the suspected cases, 23 were confirmed from eight states Delta (7), Lagos (4), Bayelsa (4), Rivers (4), Edo (1), FCT (1), Niger (1), Ogun (1) and, no deaths recorded from all States.