Monthly Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 34, August 31, 2021

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox. The monkeypox National Technical Working Group has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.

• In August 2021, a total of nine suspected cases, six confirmed cases and 0 deaths were reported from six states (one each from Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, FCT, Niger and Ogun)

• From September 2017 to August 31, 2021, a total of 493 suspected monkeypox cases have been reported from 31 states in the country.

• Of the reported cases, 215 (43.6%) have been confirmed in 20 states - Rivers (51), Bayelsa (41), Lagos (28), Delta (27), Cross River (13), Imo (8), Akwa Ibom (7), Edo (7), Oyo (6), FCT (6), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Ebonyi (1), Niger (1) and Ogun (1).

• A total of eight deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.7%) in six states – Edo (2), Lagos (2), Imo (1),

Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1) – from September 2017 to August 31 2021.

• In 2021, 79 suspected cases have been reported between January and August 31, 2021. Of the suspected cases, 23 were confirmed from eight states Delta (7), Lagos (4), Bayelsa (4), Rivers (4), Edo (1), FCT (1), Niger (1), Ogun (1) and, no deaths recorded from all States.

• There is a 50% increase in total confirmed cases in August 2021 as compared to July 2021.In August 2021, there were nine suspected cases, six confirmed cases and 0 death reported as compared to July when four new cases were reported.