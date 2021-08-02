Monthly Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 30, July 31, 2021

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox. The monkeypox National Technical Working Group has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.

• From September 2017 to July 31, 2021, a total of 483 suspected monkeypox cases have been reported from 30 states in the country.

• Of the reported cases, 209 (43.3%) have been confirmed in 18 states - Rivers (50), Bayelsa (40), Lagos (28), Delta (26), Cross River (13), Imo (8), Akwa Ibom (7), Edo (7), Oyo (6), FCT (5), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2) and Ebonyi (1)

• A total of eight deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.8%) in six states – Edo (2), Lagos (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1) – from September 2017 to July 31, 2021.

• In 2021, a total of 69 suspected cases have been reported between January and July 31, 2021. Of the suspected cases, 17 were confirmed from five states Delta (6), Lagos (4), Bayelsa (3), Rivers (3) Edo (1) and no deaths.

• In July 2021, there were 17 suspected cases, 4 confirmed cases, and 0 death reported. This is a decrease of 33.3% compared to June 2021