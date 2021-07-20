Nigeria
Monthly Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 26, June 30, 2021
Attachments
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY
Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox. The National Technical Working Group for monkeypox has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.
From September 2017 to June 2021, a total of 466 suspected monkeypox cases have been reported from 30 states.
Of the reported cases, 205 (43.9%) have been confirmed in 18 states - Rivers (50), Bayelsa (39),
Lagos (28), Delta (23), Cross River (13), Imo (8), Akwa Ibom (7), Edo (7), Oyo (6), FCT (5),
Enugu (4), Abia (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2) and Ebonyi (1)
A total of eight deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.9%) in six states – Edo (2), Lagos (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1) – Cross River (1), Edo (2), FCT (1), Imo (1), Lagos (2) and Rivers (1) from September 2017 to May 2021.
In 2021, a total of 52 suspected cases have been reported between January and June. Of the suspected cases, 13 were confirmed from five states Delta (3), Bayelsa (2), Lagos (4), Edo (1),
Rivers (3) and no death