Monthly Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 26, June 30, 2021

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox. The National Technical Working Group for monkeypox has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.

From September 2017 to June 2021, a total of 466 suspected monkeypox cases have been reported from 30 states.

Of the reported cases, 205 (43.9%) have been confirmed in 18 states - Rivers (50), Bayelsa (39),

Lagos (28), Delta (23), Cross River (13), Imo (8), Akwa Ibom (7), Edo (7), Oyo (6), FCT (5),

Enugu (4), Abia (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2) and Ebonyi (1)

A total of eight deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.9%) in six states – Edo (2), Lagos (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1) – Cross River (1), Edo (2), FCT (1), Imo (1), Lagos (2) and Rivers (1) from September 2017 to May 2021.