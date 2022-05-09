Monthly Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 17, April 30, 2022

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox (MPX). The monkeypox National Technical Working Group (TWG) has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.

• A total of 46 suspected cases has been reported between January 1 st to April 30 th , 2022. Of the suspected cases, 15 were confirmed from seven (7) states - Adamawa (3), Lagos (3), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Delta (2) and Imo (1) - but no death has been recorded.

• The ten (10) new suspected cases in April 2022 were reported from seven (7) states – Bayelsa (3),

Lagos (2), Kano (1), FCT (1), Delta (1), Edo (1) and Ogun (1).

• The five (5) new positive cases in April 2022 were confirmed from four (4) states – Lagos (2), FCT (1),

Kano (1) and Delta (1).

• From September 2017 to April 30 th, 2022, a total of 558 suspected cases have been reported from 32 states in the country.

• Of the reported cases, 241 (43.2%) have been confirmed in 22 states - Rivers (52), Bayelsa (43), Lagos (33), Delta (31), Cross River (16), Edo (10), Imo (9), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (6), FCT (8), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Plateau (3), Adamawa (3), Nasarawa (2), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Kano (2), Ebonyi (1), Niger (1) and Ogun (1)

• A total of eight(8) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.3%) in six states, namely Edo (2), Lagos (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1) from September 2017 to April 30 th, 2022.