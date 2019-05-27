Monthly Situation Update / Nigeria Operation: Cameroon Situation (April 2019)

Some 35,700 Cameroonian refugees are registered and verified in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in the southern region of Nigeria.

Two refugee settlements in Cross River State are overpopulated. UNHCR is seeking new settlement sites and funding for refugees without shelter.

UNHCR launched a Supplementary Appeal of $27.3 M in new requirements to provide food, shelter and basic needs to Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria

KEY INDICATORS

35,700 | Cameroonian refugees are registered and verified in Nigeria

18,000 | Cameroonian refugees are registered in the Adagom, Okende settlements in Cross River and in the Anyake settlement in Benue

50% | Of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria live in host communities

Operational Context

During the month of April, some 1,224 refugees from the Cameroon Anglophone regions were registered in Benue, Cross River and Taraba States. The steady influx of refugees into the country is putting more pressure on the refugee settlements that are now beyond capacity. UNHCR and the Government of Nigeria are working to develop more sites to decongest the settlements and relieve communities hosting refugees. Critical needs remain food, basic/domestic items and shelter.

UNHCR and the Government of Nigeria continue registration of Cameroonian refugees. A total of 35,700 Cameroonian refugees have been registered in Nigeria including 26,984 in Cross River State; 4, 757 in Benue State, 3,360 in Taraba State and 506 in Akwa Ibom State. Meanwhile, 30,936 refugees have been verified through individual registration. UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons continued registration and issuance of ID cards to Cameroonian refugees in Calabar, Anyake and Okende. Over 10,000 refugees were issued with ID cards.