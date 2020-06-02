Monthly Food distribution in Salmanti, Polo/St Hillary and Ngarnam in Borno State

The National Emergency Management Agency under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development monthly food distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno host communities continues as 250 households in Salmanti received total of 13,650kg food stuffs, 400 households in Polo/St Hillary received 21,840kg and 250 households in Ngarnam 13,650kg. The food distribution is in line with the policy direction of the President, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR under the leadership of the Honourable Minister Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq to support vulnerable persons and people with special needs. Each household receive 12.5kg rice, 12.5kg maize, 25kg beans and 4.5kg assorted condiments for the month.