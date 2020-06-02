The monthly food distribution by NEMA to IDP’s living in the Muna Garage Camp Maiduguri Borno state

The monthly food distribution by NEMA to Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs) living in the Muna Garage Camp Maiduguri Borno state. The items were approved by the Honourable Minister Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) under the leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari. About 22,800 IDPs in 3, 800 households in the camp received a total of 207,480kg food items comprising of rice, maize, beans and assorted condiments. Each of the households received 12.5kg bag of rice, 12.5kg bag of maize, 25kg bag of beans and 4.5kg assorted condiments.