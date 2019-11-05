Monkeypox Outbreak in Nigeria: Situation Report #9 (September 2019)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Nigeria continues to report sporadic cases of monkeypox after the index case was reported two years ago (September, 2017)

• In the reporting month (September 2019), 15 new suspected monkeypox cases were reported from five States - Lagos (5), Rivers (2), Akwa Ibom (3), Zamfara (1), Delta (1), Imo (2) and the Federal Capital Teritory, FCT(1)

• Five of the 15 suspected cases were confirmed positive for monkeypox in three statesLagos(3), Rivers(1) and Akwa Ibom(1)

• Five of the suspected cases tested positive for chickenpox while others are for further further evaluation.

• No death recorded in the reporting month

• A total of 81 suspected cases have been reported so far in 2019 of which 39 confirmed cases were recorded in nine states (Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, Rivers,Akwa ibom, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, and Oyo) and one death

• Of the confirmed cases, 59% are from two states, Delta (28%) and Lagos (26%)

• The most affected age-group is 21-40 years (Range: 15-51years, median age: 32 years)

• 84.6% of confirmed cases are male (male to female ratio = 2.6:1)

• Since the beginning of the outbreak in September 2017, 176 confirmed cases and nine deaths have been recorded in 18 states (Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Delta, Bauchi, FCT, Abia, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Edo,Anambra)