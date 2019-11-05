05 Nov 2019

Monkeypox Outbreak in Nigeria: Situation Report #9 (September 2019)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (776.59 KB)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Nigeria continues to report sporadic cases of monkeypox after the index case was reported two years ago (September, 2017)

• In the reporting month (September 2019), 15 new suspected monkeypox cases were reported from five States - Lagos (5), Rivers (2), Akwa Ibom (3), Zamfara (1), Delta (1), Imo (2) and the Federal Capital Teritory, FCT(1)

• Five of the 15 suspected cases were confirmed positive for monkeypox in three statesLagos(3), Rivers(1) and Akwa Ibom(1)

• Five of the suspected cases tested positive for chickenpox while others are for further further evaluation.

• No death recorded in the reporting month

• A total of 81 suspected cases have been reported so far in 2019 of which 39 confirmed cases were recorded in nine states (Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, Rivers,Akwa ibom, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, and Oyo) and one death

• Of the confirmed cases, 59% are from two states, Delta (28%) and Lagos (26%)

• The most affected age-group is 21-40 years (Range: 15-51years, median age: 32 years)

• 84.6% of confirmed cases are male (male to female ratio = 2.6:1)

• Since the beginning of the outbreak in September 2017, 176 confirmed cases and nine deaths have been recorded in 18 states (Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Delta, Bauchi, FCT, Abia, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Edo,Anambra)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.