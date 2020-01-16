16 Jan 2020

Monkeypox Outbreak in Nigeria: Situation Report #12 (December 2019)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 31 Dec 2019
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

  • Nigeria continues to report sporadic cases of monkeypox since September, 2017

  • In the reporting month, six new suspected monkeypox cases were reported from fivestates - Lagos (1), Rivers (1) Oyo (1), Imo (1) and Plateau (2)

  • Of the suspected cases two were confirmed positive for monkeypox in Rivers (1) and Imo (1) states

  • One case of monkeypox was confirmed in the United Kingdom on 4th December, 2019 in a traveler from Nigeria.

  • No death recorded in the reporting month

  • In 2019, a total of 113 suspected cases were reported between January and December. Of the suspected cases, 46 were confirmed from nine states (Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, Rivers,Akwa ibom, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Oyo and Oyo) and one death were recorded

  • Four states (Lagos, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa) recorded 85% of the confirmed cases in Nigeria in 2019 -Table 1

  • Additionally, two monkeypox cases were confirmed in the United Kingdom and Sinhgapore in travelers from Nigeria during the year. The two cases had travelled to Delta state and departed Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

  • The most affected age-group is 21-40 years with 78% of confirmed cases(Range: 1-51years, median age: 32 years) -- Figure 2

  • Males are more affected (male to female ratio = 3 : 1)

  • From the first cases in September 2017 to November 2019, a total of 183 confirmed cases and nine deaths have been recorded in 18 states (Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Delta, Bauchi, FCT, Abia, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Edo, Anambra)

