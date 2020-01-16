Monkeypox Outbreak in Nigeria: Situation Report #12 (December 2019)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

Nigeria continues to report sporadic cases of monkeypox since September, 2017

In the reporting month, six new suspected monkeypox cases were reported from fivestates - Lagos (1), Rivers (1) Oyo (1), Imo (1) and Plateau (2)

Of the suspected cases two were confirmed positive for monkeypox in Rivers (1) and Imo (1) states

One case of monkeypox was confirmed in the United Kingdom on 4th December, 2019 in a traveler from Nigeria.

No death recorded in the reporting month

In 2019, a total of 113 suspected cases were reported between January and December. Of the suspected cases, 46 were confirmed from nine states (Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, Rivers,Akwa ibom, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Oyo and Oyo) and one death were recorded

Four states (Lagos, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa) recorded 85% of the confirmed cases in Nigeria in 2019 -Table 1

Additionally, two monkeypox cases were confirmed in the United Kingdom and Sinhgapore in travelers from Nigeria during the year. The two cases had travelled to Delta state and departed Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

The most affected age-group is 21-40 years with 78% of confirmed cases(Range: 1-51years, median age: 32 years) -- Figure 2

Males are more affected (male to female ratio = 3 : 1)