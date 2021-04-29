Monguno Town WASH Infrastructure Mapping: Monguno LGA, Borno State, Nigeria (February 2021)

According to the 2020 REACH Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA)ม 74% of households in Borno have a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sectoral need. As the crisis in the region continues, it has become increasingly important to fill information gaps to inform a more effective humanitarian response and planning for immediate life-saving WASH activities. Lack of a centralized WASH infrastructure database, indicating registration, functionality, and maintenance of waterpoints and latrines remains a key issue. In this direction, REACH has conducted an infrastructure mapping exercise to assess latrine and waterpoint facilities located in high priority programming sites due to limited availability of updated and comprehensive infrastructure data. In particular, this profile provides an overview of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure in Monguno town, in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria. Data collection took place between January 25 - February 6, 2021. For more information on the methodology, please see pg.6.