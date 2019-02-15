Monguno Town: Multi-Sectoral Rapid Needs Assessment of New Arrivals - Borno State, Nigeria | February 2019

CONTEXT

In early November 2018, Kukawa LGA experienced an increase in violent incidents between armed opposition groups (AOGs) and Nigerian Security Forces (SF) as part of the now ten-year conflict in Northeast Nigeria. On 16 November, AOGs attacked Kekeno, Kukawa and violent conflict occurred in Monguno LGA.1 The fighting continued intermittently through December with the peak in violence occurring in Cross-Kauwa on 22 December and in Baga on 26 December, with incidents continuing into early 2019.2 As a result of the violence, thousands of persons fled to the relative safety of Monguno town.3 The continued insecurity and influx in population has led to uncertainty concerning the exact needs of persons in Monguno and the services being provided in Monguno IDP camps.

METHODOLOGY

A rapid needs assessment was conducted to understand the needs of persons displaced into Monguno town since November 2018. Data was collected by REACH field teams from 3-5 February 2019 with operational support from ACTED, ALIMA and Terre des hommes. Two tools were used with independent sampling methodologies: a structured household (HH) survey and structured interviews with key informants (KIs). The household-level, multi-sector needs survey was designed in collaboration between REACH, ACTED, ALIMA, Intersos, Première Urgence Internationale,

Solidarités International, Terre des hommes, and various other Monguno service providers. 278 households who arrived in Monguno since 1 November 2018 were surveyed. The survey employed a random sampling, designed to produce results generalisable to the newly arrived population across 11 out of 12 formal IDP camps in Monguno. The overall sample was proportionally distributed in each camp based on existing distribution figures to ensure that the overall results were adequately weighted. Findings from the HH survey are generalisable at a 95% confidence level with a 6% margin of error overall for those IDP camps.

The KI interviews were conducted with individuals who had particular knowledge of the services provided in Monguno town, using a contextualized version of the inter-sector rapid needs assessment (IRNA) tool.4 A total of 94 KIs were interviewed within Monguno town using snowball sampling to inform on needs in camps as well as on the impact of new arrivals on pre-existing basic services in host communities.

Findings from the KI interviews are reported in terms of the proportion of KIs who answered a given question, as not all KIs had information on each sector-specific question. Findings from the KI interviews should be considered as indicative only.

LIMITATIONS

Exact numbers of new arrivals to Monguno were unknown at the time of data collection. To determine sample size and proportional probability sampling, REACH used distribution estimates derived from Action Against Hunger’s Rapid Response Team on 3-4 January 2019.5 Such numbers are approximations.

Of the 94 KIs interviewed, 20 (21%) were female. Field teams found that the majority of respondents with specified knowledge notably in camp settings were male.

Information included in this factsheet pertains to people in accessible camps, and communities that were assessed. Therefore, people in some locations that may have been affected are not included in this assessment