Mobile education units in emergency contexts

Introduction

In the northeast of Nigeria, education is heavily affected by the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency.

The group has been targeting the education system since their genesis in 2009 (Human Rights Watch, 2016). As a result, schools have been shut down and over 1.5 million children have been displaced, severely jeopardising their access to education.

This research examines the mobile education approach as a way for international actors to respond to the educational needs that have emerged as a result of the crisis.

Mobile Education Units (MEUs) are an emergency response using non-fixed spaces to provide education to children who would otherwise not have access.

The approach is mainly used in hard-to-reach areas or areas where there are no formal schools and it is based on the support to the movement of external teachers to such areas.