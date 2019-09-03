MNJTF: So Far So So - Policy weekly, Vol.3 Issue 5 (September 2-8, 2019)

Policy Recommendations

There is need to resolve the differences between the member states emanating from the differences in their colonial loyalties.

MNJTF should improve on intelligence gathering to block sources of funds and supplies to the insurgents. .

Enlistment of the support of the media and moderate Muslim clerics to help counter the actions of radical indoctrination.

The MNJTF members states should fastrack the rehabilitation of vulnerable and displaced people in their respective domains.