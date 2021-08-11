MMC West Africa & North Africa 4Mi Snapshot – August 2021 Nigerian Refugees’ and Migrants’ Use of Smugglers

This snapshot focuses on the experience of smuggling among Nigerians on the move in West and North Africa and along the Central Mediterranean Route, drawing on 644 interviews conducted in Niger, Libya and Italy between end 2019 and June 2021. As well as providing valuable insights on the overall dynamics of smuggler use among Nigerians, the findings indicate that Nigerian women’s experience of smuggling is very specific, and suggest a possible link to human trafficking, supporting existing reports and analyses. This snapshot is produced in the context of a partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Observatory on Smuggling of Migrants.