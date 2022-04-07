MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot – April 2022: The journey towards Italy for Nigerians: drivers, routes and use of smugglers

Italy, with approximately 119.000 Nigerians on its territory, hosts the second-largest group of Nigerians in Europe (after the UK) and is “the most important destination for Nigerian victims of trafficking”. This snapshot offers an overview of the journey to Europe, based on 195 4Mi interviews with Nigerians in Italy. The snapshot aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in the country.

Key findings

• Respondents’ 3 main reasons for leaving Nigeria were violence, insecurity and conflict (52%), personal or family reasons (46%), and rights and freedoms (38%). As violencerelated drivers, women often mentioned SGBV and domestic violence.

• All Nigerian respondents followed the Central Mediterranean Route through Libya to arrive in Italy. The vast majority passed first through Niger (89%) (stopping in Agadez) then Libya (88%) (stopping in Tripoli and Sabha). 40% of those who stopped in Libya mentioned having been detained or otherwise held against their will.

• 88% of the respondents used a smuggler1 during the journey. Among these, 38% used several smugglers for different part of the journey. Women (44/63) more commonly reported using one smuggler for the entire journey compared to men.

• Smugglers provided respondents mostly with logistical support, both cross-border (90%) and in-country (59%).

• Half of respondents who used a smuggler agreed/strongly agreed (55%) that the smuggler helped them achieve their goal of migration, and only 18% disagreed/ strongly disagreed. However, 60% believe that they were intentionally misled during the journey by smugglers.

• 57% referred to Italy as preferred destination. Another 18% had decided to stay in Italy anyway, while the others still intend to move elsewhere.