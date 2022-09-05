Minimum standards for education - NE Nigeria Contextualised from the INEE Minimum Standards for Education: Preparedness, Response, Recovery

INTRODUCTION

INEE MINIMUM STANDARDS FOR EDUCATION

The Inter-Agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE) developed the Minimum Standards for Education: Preparedness, Response, Recovery—the only global tool that articulates the minimum level of educational quality and access in emergencies through to recovery. The aims of the INEE Minimum Standards are to: § enhance the quality of educational preparedness, response and recovery; § increase access to safe and relevant learning opportunities for all learners, regardless of their age, gender or abilities; and § ensure accountability and strong coordination in the provision of education in emergencies through to recovery.

HOW TO READ THIS DOCUMENT

This document follows the organisation of the INEE Minimum Standards: the five domains and their correlating standards. The sections for each standard includes the text of the original INEE Minimum Standards, and then contextualised guidance on how to interpret the global standard in the NorthEast Nigeria context.

Users are encouraged to refer to the original 2010 English edition of the INEE Minimum Standards for further details and guidance.

This document is not meant to be a comprehensive EiE manual, but rather a reference guide to minimum standards of quality and access, specific to the context of North-East Nigeria. Comprehensive resources on training and implementation related to EiE (including information on teacher compensation, safer school construction, inclusive education, etc.) can be found on the INEE website: www.ineesite.org.

FURTHER RESOURCES

For further global tools and resources, visit: www.ineesite.org. To join INEE, visit: www.ineesite.org/join.