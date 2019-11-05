Mercy Corps resumes vital humanitarian work in Northeast Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria - Mercy Corps welcomed the Nigerian Government’s decision to temporarily reopen Mercy Corps offices in northeast Nigeria on October 31, 2019, following their closure for more than one month.

We have immediately resumed our humanitarian response programming in Borno and Yobe states, reaching up to 500,000 people directly with life-saving assistance.

However, we remain gravely concerned about the temporary nature of this resumption and the continuous challenges of working in the northeast of the country.

We will continue to work with the humanitarian and development community, donors and Nigerian authorities in order to strengthen coordination and partnerships with the Government of Nigeria. It is vital that we work together to find common ground in order to save lives now and help communities rebuild and recover for the future.

Yobe and Borno states are home to more than 2.6 million people and Mercy Corps, together with other humanitarian organizations, provide much-needed assistance to communities affected by conflict.