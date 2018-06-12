Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS): Sub Working Group - North East Nigeria, Quarterly update Q1 | January – March 2018

Key Highlights

• The Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Sub working Group (MHPSS SWG) supported a CCCM training on Psychological First Aid (PFA) for IOM staff, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) officials, on 28 February 2018. The PFA session captured essential knowledge and actions principles.

• The Borno State Ministry Health (SMoH), represented by Director of Emergency Response (as the chair of MHPSS SWG), provided regular support on issues related to the mental health and psychosocial services in various hard-to reach areas.

• MHPSS Partners and Services profile from the first-round mapping exercise has been circulated to the MHPSS SWG members, IASC MHPSS RG co-chairs, donors and Presidential Commitiee on North East Initiative (PCNI). The profile comprises of organizational details, service locations, type of beneficiaries, project type and status, MHPSS interventions and activities, and contact person(s) of the organizations. The document updated on a quarterly basis to ensure that relevant informatiis consistently shared.

• The MHPSS SWG communicated with IASC MHPSS RG co-chairs are developing the work plan and capacity building plan for 2018.

Communication with both co-chairs will continue, to share updates on activititiand seek technical recommendations.

• The MHPSS SWG partion the MHPSS.net Webinar series on “MHPSS Coordinatiin Humanitarian Response”. The webinars captured issues on coordination and engagement with diverse stakeholders, coordination and response structures, and donor funding of MHPSS coordinati. Useful practices/lessons learned from the Syrian crisis were also shared.

• A joint organized training with the MHPSS SWG, IOM Capacity Building Unit and Humanitarian Hub Staff Counsellor, “Staff Care and Support for Humanitarian Actors” was held on 21 March 20018. The training was atiended by 30 participants from IOM, UNICEF, Plan International, Save the Children and Translators without Borders. Several methodologies have been used to enhance actipartner participation and to increase learning processes, including on practical self-help techniques on deep-breathing and progressive muscle relaxation.

• The MHPSS SWG partiin the first round of the “Humanitarian Information Management Train-ing for Partners” conducted by iMMAP in collaboratiwith UNOCHA, on 26 - 30 March 2018. The training modules comprised of an introduction to humanitarian informatimanagement (IM), IM in sector management, responsibilities of sectors’ lead and UNOCHA in IM, source of humanitarian data and information, IM needs assessments, introducing Kobo Tool Box in data collection and analysis, report writing, as well as response monitoring and GIS applications