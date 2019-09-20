Men in Military Gear Attack INEC’s Vehicle Carrying Non-Sensitive Election Materials in Benue

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Benue State on Wednesday said that hoodlums who dressed in military uniform attacked the commission’s vehicle.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, disclosed this when addressing journalists on the preparation for Saturday’s election late Wednesday.

According to him, the vehicle carrying non sensitive materials to Logo area of the state was attacked by people in military uniform.

Yilwatda, who was answering questions about the possibility of hoodlums who camouflage as policemen said, “This is true. Recently, our vehicle which was conveying non sensitive materials was attacked along Logo area by people in military uniform.”

The REC said that efforts were ongoing to stop this, because the Commission had said that security men participating in the election would be accredited.

He stated further that 22,000 ad hoc staff made up of able people and People Living With Disabilities have been recruited for the conduct of the 2019 general elections in the state.

The REC added that the 22,000 ad hoc staff would work in 5,102 polling units, stressing that 3,000 trained people are on a standby in case of any eventuality.