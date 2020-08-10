Media Advisory: North-East Nigeria: Act Now, Avert the Worst

WHO?

• Mr. Edward Kallon, United Nations Resident Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria

• Her Excellency Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development (TBC)

• His Excellency Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State (TBC)

• Mr. Chris Pycroft, Head of the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DIFID)

• Mr. Peter Hawkins, Country Representative, United Nations’ Children Fund (UNICEF)

• Mr. Paul Howe, Country Representative, World Food Programme (WFP)

• Mr. Charles Uzie, Country Director, Christian Aid • Ambassador Ahmed Shehu, Chairman of the Network of Civil Society Organisations Borno (NESCOB)

WHAT? High-Level Online Briefing on the steeply deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict-affected Nigerian states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

WHEN? Thursday 13 August from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (West Africa Time).

WHERE? Virtual briefing via Webex, click here to register and join.

About the Nigeria Humanitarian Crisis

The unprecedented challenge of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, comes at a time of worsening humanitarian need in north-east Nigeria. The number of people needing humanitarian assistance in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, is the highest ever recorded since the beginning of the joint humanitarian response in north-east Nigeria five years ago. At least 10.6 million people now need urgent assistance to survive.

Malnutrition, food insecurity, violent attacks, chronic diseases and floods do not disappear during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the contrary, with the COVID-19 pandemic, vulnerabilities have been exacerbated. Access to water and hygiene has become an even more pressing issue, decongestion of overcrowded IDP camps is needed to curtail the spread of the virus, while gender-based violence increased significantly during months of school closure and movement restrictions.

In an area where famine was averted only a few years ago and where millions are still struggling day by day to find their next meal, food insecurity has been gradually worsening. Despite tremendous efforts by the humanitarian community, bringing food assistance to over 2.5 million people, violent attacks continue to prevent people from reaching their farmlands and rebuilding sustainable livelihoods.

The steep rise in prices and COVID-19 related movement restrictions have caused insufferable shocks. An estimated 4.3 million people are now facing food insecurity at crisis or emergency level across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. Increased food insecurity will lead to higher levels of malnutrition in areas where moderate malnutrition levels remain above the emergency threshold. Without immediate support, one out of five malnourished children could die without treatment.

The humanitarian community is deeply concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on fragile areas and vulnerable populations, particularly for the 1.9 million of internally displaced people living in host communities whose resources are already stretched or overcrowded camps and camp-like settings.

About the Nigeria Humanitarian Response

The humanitarian community in Nigeria has remained committed to delivering life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable throughout the years. In 2019, humanitarian organisations jointly brought urgent aid to 5.2 million people across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have started to adapt their actions to reduce risks among communities and scale up efforts to curtail the spread of the virus, in support of Nigerian authorities. Despite challenges, they have already reached 2.6 million people since the beginning of 2020.

To address the deteriorating humanitarian situation exacerbated by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable populations in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, the United Nations and partner NGOs are collectively appealing for $1.08bn to provide urgent aid to 7.8 million people, representing less than $12 a month for each person humanitarians are aiming to reach. This includes $246 million for humanitarian action specific to COVID-19.

More than halfway through the year, aid organisations have received less than a third of the necessary funding to provide life-saving assistance to those who desperately need it. They have received less than 30 cents per person to support the millions who need it throughout the whole year. However, with rising needs, greater solidarity is paramount.

