Media Advisory: Launch of 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy for North-East Nigeria and the 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan, 29 January 2019

What? The Government of Nigeria, the United Nations and partners will jointly launch the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy and the 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan, and adopt the 2019 Abuja Action Statement on Protection.

When? Tuesday 29 January, 2019, 8:00 AM prompt for registration

Where? Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

About the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy

The Humanitarian Response Strategy represents a collective vision for the next three years of humanitarian action in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states and includes a one-year plan that targets 6.2 million civilians for aid and appeals for $848 million.

About the 2019-2021 Regional Refugee Response Plan and the Abuja Action Statement on Protection

The Regional Refugee Response Plan and the Abuja Action Statement on Protection aim to address protection needs in the Lake Chad Basin and to balance collective security priorities with the responsibility to uphold the human dignity of Nigerian refugees in neighbouring countries. The Regional Refugee Response Plan involves 40 partners, targets 228,500 Nigerian refugees, 55,500 host community members and appeals for $135.3 million.

Who?

  • The Vice-President of Nigeria, H.E, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

  • Executive Governor of Borno State, H.E, Alh. Kashim Shettima

  • Honourable Ministers of Interior and Budget and National Planning

  • Governments of Cameroon, Chad and Niger

  • United Nations Representatives

Background:

The humanitarian crisis in the BAY states that has spilled into neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger is among the ten most severe in the world today with 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in the three states. More than 1.8 million are currently internally displaced, while over 228,000 live as refugees in the neighbouring countries.

Media: Members of the press are invited to attend and cover the launch, which will be followed by a press conference and Q & A session with the Government and UN leadership. Media participants are to register at the latest by 7PM on Monday 28 January 2019. All registered media participants are expected to arrive and be seated latest by 8:00 AM on Tuesday 29 January 2019.

For more information/enquiries, please contact:
Samantha Newport, Head of OCHA Communications. Email: newports@un.org; 09062277205 Gabriel Adeyemo, UNHCR Communications Officer. Email: adeyemo@unhcr.org; 08067987317

