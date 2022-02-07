Media Advisory / Invitation: Launch of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for North-East Nigeria

We are pleased to invite you to the launch of the 2022 the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for north-east Nigeria on Wednesday 9 February 2022 from 2:00PM - 3:15PM. The HRP articulates the collective vision of the Government of Nigeria, the United Nations and partners for humanitarian action and priorities in 2022. We are expecting government leaders from federal and state levels, civil society, member states, representatives of the diplomatic and humanitarian communities and private sector leaders to be present at the presentation of the plan. We would greatly appreciate your attendance.

Due to COVID-19 preventative measures, this will be a hybrid event with limited in-person attendance and wide online participation via Zoom. Members of the press would have the opportunity to watch both the launch event and press briefing, which will be live on Zoom from 3:30PM - 4:00PM.

Date/time:

Launch event:

Wednesday 9 February 2022, 2:00PM – 3:15PM

Location: Online (Zoom)

Zoom: https://bit.ly/3Hp4UA5 Meeting ID: 822 0220 7371 Passcode: 636182

Press briefing:

Wednesday 9 February 2022, 3:30PM – 4:00PM

Location: Online (Zoom) - same details as above

Media: Membersof the press are invited to join the launch, which will be followed by a press briefing with select panelists. Please share your questions in advance of the event (by Tuesday, 8 February, 12-noon) with the OCHA media contact listed below. Please include your name, the name of your media organization and your question(s) you would like to pose to panelists.

Press Registration:

Media participants are to register at the latest by 12-noon on Tuesday 8 February 2022. Click this LINK to register.

Media contact:

Adedeji Ademigbuji

OCHA Public Information Officer – Abuja, Nigeria

Mobile: +234 813 107 5667

Email: adedeji.ademigbuji@un.org

Background:

The conflict in north-east Nigeria has generated an alarming and large-scale humanitarian and protection crisis. Millions of women, men and children need humanitarian assistance in 2022 in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states. The conflict continues to uproot the lives of civilians across the region, with over 2.2 million people displaced and facing daily challenges to their food security, health and safety.

