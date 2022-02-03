Market assessment and calculation of Minimum Expenditure Basket in North West Nigeria (States of Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara) March 2021

Summary

The rapid deterioration of the humanitarian context in Nigeria North West region has led UNICEF and other agencies and humanitarian organizations to advocate for an increased focus and assistance to the affected population. As part of its strategy, UNICEF is considering Humanitarian Cash Transfers (HCT) as a possible modality of assistance. In consultation with the Cash Working Group and its members, UNICEF has decided to conduct a cash feasibility and market assessments in the three states.

The objectives of this study are to calculate the Minimum Expenditures Basket (MEB) of each state and assess the feasibility of such intervention by assessing the local markets. The market assessment focuses on the availability of products, price collection, and the impact of the recent violence episodes on the supply chain and access to the markets.

UNICEF team collected market related information from a total of 228 retailers in 34 local markets in 26 LGAs across the three states. Both quantitative and qualitative approaches were used in this field data collection to gather information on availability, price collection, accessibility, and impact on supply chain.

The information collected in the three states of North West indicates that local markets have the capacities to sustain a cash transfer intervention. Humanitarian Cash transfers are a feasible option to meet the immediate needs of IDPs and host communities. The range of items prioritized in the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) of the Cash Working Group are all available and vendors have capacity to meet additional demand for other items, with more constraints regarding food items. Banditry is causing challenges for the rural population in accessing markets outside their communities. But they can easily access the weekly markets organized in their communities. Providing cash transfers would support local vendors who have been struggling due to a general decrease in purchasing power among the local population and increasing running costs.

In conducting this exercise in North West Nigeria, UNICEF followed the national Cash Working Group’s recommendations and used the MEB validated list of items. No major price differences have been noticed between the three states. Taking this into account and observing only a small difference between the three states, it is recommended to use the average price of the 3 states to determine the transfer value: 45,122 NGN.

The MEB was established during the post-harvest season. During this period the prices of food items, especially vegetables and fruits, experience their lowest level. Therefore, it is recommended to reassess the availability of food items during the lean season (May-August).