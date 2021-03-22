MAG supporters raise a massive £150,000 to deliver life-saving lessons in north-east Nigeria

MAG is delighted to announce that our amazing supporters have raised more than £150,000 to help support our work responding to the urgent landmine crisis in north-east Nigeria.

Every penny raised by BBC Radio 4 listeners and a generous corporate supporter who matched a portion of the gifts, will directly fund our response to the emergency *— *delivering life-saving lessons to women, girls, men and boys.

Now in its twelfth year, the fighting involving Boko Haram, other non-state armed groups and security forces has become a major regional conflict, increasing in intensity since 2014 and spreading to neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

The fighting has left north-east Nigeria contaminated with a range of explosive items including improvised landmines and other explosive devices. These pose a significant threat to the lives of people living in or moving through affected areas, as well as to humanitarian workers.