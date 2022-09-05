Machina LGA smart survey Yobe State (September-October 2021)

Executive Summary

Machina SMART survey was conducted in September/October 2021, with data collection from 21st September to 5 th October 2021.The general objective of this survey was to assess the nutritional status of children aged (6-59 months), crude and under-five mortality rates and to determine the performance of other program indicators. At the end of the data collection period, 574 households were reached, where children 6 to 59 months had their anthropometric measurements taken and household respondents asked other household related questions.