Logistics Sector: Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC) 2022 – Strategy and Project Portfolios Guidance Note for Gender Mainstreaming Final Copy – November 2021

The content of this note is to help Logistics Sector and partners integrate and mainstream gender considerations into sector strategy and projects design, implementation, and monitoring.

Given that the ultimate aim of humanitarian logistics is to meet the requirements of “end beneficiaries” , it is clear that the effectiveness of humanitarian logistics depends on how successfully the needs of different groups of aid recipients (women, girls, boys and men) have been responded to. In the North East Nigeria, however, humanitarian logistics remains constrained by several factors including insecurity and lack of services in the areas where IDPs and returning refugees are settled. The differences in the gendered needs of women, girls, boys and men are significant. Also, female and male recipients of humanitarian assistance differ in their exposure to the crisis, their needs (and ability to articulate these), as well as their coping abilities and strategies. War-related violence tends to target men and women differently with the result that they experience gendered disadvantages in the exposure to disasters.

Therefore, humanitarian logisticians need to understand the differences in the circumstances of the IDPs in order to improve their ability to meet their needs. There is a need for specific targeted and needs based distribution of humanitarian assistance. For instance, priority lines are needed for vulnerable people, a lack of/limited access to latrines and drinking water or privacy for breastfeeding can affect women’s participation in distribution centers. The packing and weight of assistance items (Food and NFIs) should be done in consideration of people of all ages including young children. In terms of Gender Mainstreaming, the Logistics Sector Strategy and partner projects should address the following:

▪ Consider the difference in the circumstances and needs of female and male beneficiaries in order to improve their ability to access aid services and items.

▪ Consult with affected populations in identifying the specific items they need supply those items in package sizes for women and men of all ages to able them to access and carry and eventually use.

▪ Recruit female logisticians and allocate them to perform their functions in situations in which cultural factors inhibit men from investigating women’s needs.

▪ Consider the most appropriate time and location for distribution of relief items to ensure no beneficiaries are inhibited from attending a distribution event.

▪ Integrate gender and age analysis in project monitoring and reporting.

▪ Logistics sector partners should ensure project proposals explain how the organization will take into consideration or respond to other gender specific needs of women, girls, boys and men.

Some Logistics Sector Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) should be dedicated to measuring manifestations of gender inequalities in accessing humanitarian assistance distribution centers. Further, gender sensitive indicators can also provide evidence on differences. Gender related indictors can also help in accounting for gender responsive procurement of humanitarian supplies