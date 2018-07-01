Lessons Learnt from Epidemiological Investigation of Lassa Fever Outbreak in a Southwest State of Nigeria December 2015 to April 2016

AUTHORS

Elvis Efe Isere, Akinola Fatiregun, Olayinka Ilesanmi, Dr Ibidolapo Ijarotimi, Beatrice Egube, Adewale Adejugbagbe, Gboyega Adekunle Famokun

ABSTRACT

Introduction: An outbreak of Lassa Fever (LF) reported and confirmed in Ondo state, Southwest Nigeria in January 2016 was investigated. This paper provides the epidemiology of the LF and lessons learnt from the investigation of the outbreak.

Methods: The incidence management system (IMS) model was used for the outbreak coordination. Cases and deaths were identified through the routine surveillance system using standard definitions for suspected and confirmed cases and deaths respectively. Blood specimens collected from suspect cases were sent for confirmation at a WHO accredited laboratory. Active case search was intensified, and identified contacts of confirmed cases were followed up for the maximum incubation period of the disease. Other public health responses included infection prevention and control, communication and advocacy as well as case management. Data collected were analysed using SPSS 20, by time, place and persons and important lessons drawn were discussed.

Results: We identified 90 suspected LF cases of which 19 were confirmed by the laboratory. More than half (52.6%) of the confirmed cases were females with majority (73.7%) in the age group ≥ 15 years. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 63.2% among the laboratory-confirmed positive cases where 9 of 19 cases died, was significantly higher compared to the laboratory confirmed negative cases where 6 of the 65 cases died ( CFR; 8.5%) p ≤ 0.05. Two hundred and eighty-seven contacts of the confirmed cases were identified, out of which 267(93.0%) completed the follow-up without developing any symptoms and 2 (0.7%) developed symptoms consistent with LF and were confirmed by the laboratory. More than half of the contacts were females (64.5%) with most of them (89.2%) in the age group ≥ 25 years.

Discussion: One key lesson learnt from the investigation was that the confirmed cases were mainly primary cases; hence the needs to focus on measures of breaking the chain of transmission in the animal-man interphase during Lassa fever epidemic preparedness and response. In addition, the high case fatality rate despite early reporting and investigation suggested the need for a review of the case management policy and structure in the State. Key Words: Lassa fever, Outbreak Response, Incident Management System, Nigeria.

INTRODUCTION

Lassa fever (LF) is a severe acute viral hemorrhagic illness caused by a virus belonging to the family Arenaviridae. The disease was first discovered in Sierra Leone in the 1950s, but the aetiological agent was first isolated after an outbreak of the disease in a village called Lassa in Borno State, Nigeria claiming the lives of two foreign missionary nurses in 1969.

The virus exhibits persistent, asymptomatic infection, with profuse urinary virus excretion in Mastomys natalensis rodents, which serve as the natural reservoir. The virus is shed in their excreta (urine and faeces) of the rodent which can be aerosolized and inhaled by humans. Primary mode of spread is from rodent to man through contact with rodent excreta or urine in food or during hunting and processing of rats for consumption. The virus can spread from person-to-person, either within households during care for sick relatives or in health care settings.

The disease, LF, is endemic in West Africa with several outbreaks recorded over the years. Outbreaks of the disease have been in reported in Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, Ghana, and Ivory Coast, Senegal and Mali. The number of infections per annum has been estimated at 100,000 to 300,000 with approximately 5,000 deaths. Since the identification of the virus in Nigeria in 1969, yearly outbreaks have been reported in parts of the country, and more recently in some states including Ondo States.

Despite the yearly outbreaks of LF reported in the country, few literatures exist on the detailed epidemiological investigation and coordinated public health responses used for the control of these outbreaks, especially with modern approaches such as the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) model and most importantly, documented lessons learnt for improved future outbreak responses.

Between December 2015 and February 2016, Nigeria reported suspected cases of LF cases from about 23 states, including Ondo State with preliminary epidemiological and laboratory investigation confirming an outbreak of the disease. The need to document key lessons learnt from the outbreak investigation in Ondo State, in order to improve future responses, incentivises this report. This paper, therefore, describe the epidemiology of the LF outbreak in the State, outline public health responses conducted and document some key lessons learnt to enhance outbreak response.