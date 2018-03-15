15 Mar 2018

In the latest suspected Boko Haram kidnapping, some 110 girls were snatched from their school in the town of Dapchi

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 14 Mar 2018 View Original

  • 110 girls abducted in Feb by suspected militants

  • Biggest mass abduction since 2014 Chibok kidnapping (Recasts, adds quotes, bullet points, alters dateline)

By Ola Lanre

DAPCHI, Nigeria, March 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria's president told the parents of 110 abducted schoolgirls on Wednesday he had ordered all military and security agencies to search for them, in his first visit to their home town since suspected Islamist militants took them a month ago.0180314144317-137t9/)

Read the full report on Reuters - [Thomson Reuters Foundation.](http://news.trust.org/item/2* Buhari defended government's record against militants

Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation:



For more humanitarian news and analysis, please visit www.trust.org/alertnet

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.