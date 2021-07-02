Lake Chad Snapshot: Issue 18: Jan-March 2021

ADOLESCENT GIRLS DO NOT FEEL SAFE AND SECURE THROUGHOUT DISPLACEMENT IN THE LAKE CHAD REGION

During forced displacement throughout the region, children and youth, particularly adolescent girls, pay the highest cost due to their gender and their age. They are negatively impacted, as they are at risk of being abducted or violated, deprived from learning and education access, exposed to food insecurity and negative coping mechanisms, married early or forced to by their families, or exposed to undesired pregnancy due to lack of sexual and reproductive health services and counselling.