Lake Chad Snapshot: Issue 17: December 2020

CONTINUOUS DISPLACEMENT, CLIMATE CHANGE AND COVID-19 IN THE LAKE CHAD REGION

Armed conflict, the impact of climate change and COVID-19 are disrupting communities’ lives and their future. The protracted crisis in the Lake Chad region is increasingly more challenging for civilians. The escalation of violence and all forms of human rights violations are leaving communities at increased vulnerability, forcing them to leave their homes and villages. Adolescent girls and young women are the most vulnerable due to their gender and age. The progress made towards building communities’ resilience and social cohesion are at risk of regressing.