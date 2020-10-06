Lake Chad Snapshot: Issue 16 (June-July 2020)

Internally Displaced Adolescent Girls: an increasing concern in the Lake Chad region

In this region facing increasing insecurity and violence, huge numbers of people are displaced, putting the most vulnerable at risk including adolescent girls and young women. They face marginalisation and other specific risks due to being both young and female. In the joint submission to the UN Secretary General High-Level Panel on internal displacement, the ask is clear: considering Age, Gender and Diversity needs to be a minimum standard and “a pivotal part of prevention, responses and solutions to internal displacement”.