Lake Chad Snapshot: Issue 15 (March - April - May 2020)

Increasing insecurity and COVID-19 : Lake Chad basin populations trapped in two crises

With this situation of unrest, millions of civilians, particularly children and adolescent girls are continuously exposed to prolonged displacement, poor shelters and hard living and health conditions, food and nutrition insecurity, trauma, violence, discrimination and lack of education. Even relief operations are being disrupted, despite that governments are alleviating their COVID-19 measures. The lockdown and closure of borders and markets as well as transportation restriction have aggravated populations’ vulnerability.