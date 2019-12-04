Lake Chad Snapshot: Issue 12 (August – September 2019)

PEOPLE LIVING IN MOST AFFECTED AREAS 17.4 M

PEOPLE IN NEED 9.9 M

REFUGEES 237,746

The Lake Chad Basin Crisis remains one of the largest humanitarian emergencies in the world, continuing to affect millions of people in the Lake Chad Basin region. The multifaceted crisis (security, ecological and humanitarian) is impeding the implementation and monitoring of humanitarian activities.

This situation has negative consequences on humanitarian programmes, forcing many organisations to adjust their modus operandi or suspend activities in some communities.

INGOs are also facing restrictions from the military, affecting the ability to reach affected communities, while also ensuring the safety of their own staff. Calls from humanitarian coordination groups are being made to reverse some of these restrictions, which could have a serious impact on both national and international NGO and the communities being served. Humanitarian space is shrinking and the most vulnerable people, such as children and their care givers, young girls and women, are being exposed to grave violations of their rights.

The operating environment is increasingly challenging for humanitarian workers and in Nigeria, we decry the execution of a female aid worker by her abductors while others are still held captive. The current spate of kidnapping is the highest in the history of the country. Access to both children and their caregivers is difficult because of the harvest season.