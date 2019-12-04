04 Dec 2019

Lake Chad Snapshot: Issue 12 (August – September 2019)

Report
from Plan International
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

PEOPLE LIVING IN MOST AFFECTED AREAS 17.4 M

PEOPLE IN NEED 9.9 M

REFUGEES 237,746

The Lake Chad Basin Crisis remains one of the largest humanitarian emergencies in the world, continuing to affect millions of people in the Lake Chad Basin region. The multifaceted crisis (security, ecological and humanitarian) is impeding the implementation and monitoring of humanitarian activities.

This situation has negative consequences on humanitarian programmes, forcing many organisations to adjust their modus operandi or suspend activities in some communities.

INGOs are also facing restrictions from the military, affecting the ability to reach affected communities, while also ensuring the safety of their own staff. Calls from humanitarian coordination groups are being made to reverse some of these restrictions, which could have a serious impact on both national and international NGO and the communities being served. Humanitarian space is shrinking and the most vulnerable people, such as children and their care givers, young girls and women, are being exposed to grave violations of their rights.

The operating environment is increasingly challenging for humanitarian workers and in Nigeria, we decry the execution of a female aid worker by her abductors while others are still held captive. The current spate of kidnapping is the highest in the history of the country. Access to both children and their caregivers is difficult because of the harvest season.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.