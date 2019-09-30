Lake Chad Snapshot: Issue 11 (June – July 2019)

PEOPLE LIVING IN MOST AFFECTED AREAS 17.4 M

PEOPLE IN NEED 9.9 M

REFUGEES 237.746

The Lake Chad Basin Crisis remains one of the largest humanitarian emergencies in the world, continuing to affect millions of people in the Lake Chad Basin region. The difficulties in the current rainy season, combined with the continuous deterioration of the security conditions are impeding the delivery of humanitarian assistance as some areas are inaccessible.

Persistent rainfalls are causing flooding, and Plan teams are conducting rapid need assessments as well as developing contingency plans in localities where populations are at risk of being affected.

The Lake Chad Basin Governors’ forum meeting held in Niamey in July 2019, in its final communique, urges the intervening actors to joint efforts towards stabilizing, building peace and fostering sustainable development across the Lake Chad Basin through promoting dialogue and cross-border cooperation

Plan International’s Lake Chad Programme Strategy which encompasses the complexity of such factors’ combination through its triple nexus approach, humanitarian-development and social cohesion remains the regional first choice response to this protracted crisis. This snapshot #11 reports the efforts produced in the months of June and July 2019 by the Lake Chad Programme with the support of the different stakeholders to achieve the objectives set in its strategy 2018-2023 and presents the funding status of the strategy.