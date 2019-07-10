Lake Chad Snapshot: Issue 10 (March – May 2019)

The Lake Chad Basin Crisis is in its tenth year and remains one of the largest humanitarian emergencies in the world, continuing affecting millions of populations in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Intensified attacks on military formations and civilians spread across Nigeria, Niger and Cameroun.

An estimated 42,000 Nigerians have returned to Rann, Borno State from Cameroon. They fled to Cameroon following an attack in January 2019 by the insurgents. Rann was not accessible for several months after the incident. However, with the UN and joint INGO security assessment, UNHAS started humanitarian transport. Plan International Nigeria was the first organization to visit Rann after the return of the community members to conduct a rapid protection assessment on children, adolescents and youth needs in particular.

Diffa region is facing a rapid deterioration of the security situation, leading to a massive displacement towards the urban center of Diffa and neighboring villages of 5659 household (25615 people displaced) on 27 hosting sites in need of humanitarian need assistance. The humanitarian community continues to mobilize and provide the first urgent responses to this new population displacement.However many gaps remain (80% of Gap in shelters, 76% of GAP in NFI and 40% of Gap in food security).