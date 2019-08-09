Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 9 August 2019)

Humanitarian needs remain high across the Lake Chad Basin region, where armed violence has dragged for 10 years. In recent months, armed groups have stepped up attacks, uprooting thousands more people and driving them into already overcrowded displacement camps. Currently around 2.5 million people (refugees and internally displaced) have been forced from their homes. The crisis has also heightened food insecurity and malnutrition, with 3.6 million people grappling with food insecurity at “crisis” and “emergency” levels, and around 400,000 children facing severe malnutrition. The region is facing a severe protection crisis. Many civilians have suffered abuse and rights violations and are deeply traumatised by the violence. The recurrent attacks and insecurity as well as security measures have restricted free movement. Farming, trade, transhumance and other activities have been significantly affected, depriving millions of people of their means of survival and limiting access to basic services. Displaced people are also unable to move freely in and out of camps. The violence has also forced more than 1,000 schools to close. The humanitarian community has requested US$1.3 billion to assist 7.8 million people. Only a third of the funds had been provided as of August 2019.