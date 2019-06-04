Lake Chad Basin: Crisis Snapshot (As of 22 May 2019)

Background

The Lake Chad Basin humanitarian emergency is among the most severe in the world. The protracted conflict has uprooted around 2.5 million people, stoked high levels of hunger and malnutrition, and subjected millions of civilians to extreme hardship. Insecurity is hampering the resumption of normal life, leaving conflict-affected families dependent on humanitarian assistance for survival.

Recent developments

An escalation of armed violence has displaced tens of thousands more people in recent months across the region. In Niger’s south-eastern Diffa region, a surge in armed raids has uprooted around 18,500 people from their homes. Violence recorded in Diffa in March claimed 88 lives, a record number for the region compared with 2018 when 107 people were killed in attacks in the whole year. Across north-east Nigeria, recurrent armed raids continue to drive people, including the already displaced, from their homes and settlements, forcing thousands into already crowded camps and displacement sites.

Cameroon and Chad have also witnessed a rise in attacks and population displacements. In total, some 2.5 million people are currently displaced in the Lake Chad Basin region. Humanitarian needs remain high across the region. During this year’s lean season (June – August), around 3.5 million people are projected to face food insecurity at “crisis” and “emergency” levels. For 2019, the humanitarian community and the Governments are requesting for US$1.3 billion to assist 7.8 million people. Last year, 54 per cent of the $1.6 billion humanitarian response budget was provided.