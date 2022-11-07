Lake Chad Basin Crisis Response Plan 2022

IOM VISION

IOM’s engagement in the four riparian states of the Lake Chad Basin, namely Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, aims to directly supports the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), central and local level authorities in the implementation of interventions spanning across the humanitarian development-peace nexus (HDPN). In alignment with the LCBC’s Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery, and Resilience of the areas of the Lake Chad Basin region impacted by crises, IOM supports the LCBC and its Member States to provide humanitarian assistance to displaced populations, prevent and reduce conflict drivers, and support the attainment of durable solutions for conflict-affected populations.

CONTEXT ANALYSIS

For more than ten years, violence generated by non-state armed groups (NSAG) in the Lake Chad Basin Region has generated mass displacement, impacting the social, political, security and humanitarian conditions of communities of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, that is expected to have long lasting effects. According to IOM’s regional Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) dashboard on the Lake Chad Basin crisis, in November 2021, 3,014,634 persons continued to be displaced internally by the conflict while 2,140,140 persons had returned to their areas of origin, including 1,914,497 returnees following internal displacement and 225,643 returnees from abroad.

The ongoing humanitarian needs, coupled with the growing return movements of displaced communities to their areas of origin, necessitate simultaneous interventions to provide life-saving support, conflict prevention, solutions-oriented transitional support, recovery, peacebuilding, reintegration and community stabilization efforts (social cohesion and local governance strengthening) depending on the stage and localized conflict dynamics in the various zones impacted by the conflict. Support for the restoration of state presence, access to services, social cohesion and livelihoods, is necessary to ensure that return to areas of origin does not constitute a secondary or tertiary displacement but is seen as a genuine step towards the attainment of durable solutions for conflict-affected persons and communities.

With the aim of addressing the multi-faceted crisis, the Lake Chad Basin Commission developed its Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery, and Resilience of the Boko Haram-Affected Areas of the Lake Chad Basin Region (RSS) in August 2018, which currently serves as the unifying strategy to align local, national and regional-level actors actions along the humanitarian-development-peace nexus to simultaneously address the impacts of the crisis and promote recovery.