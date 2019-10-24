24 Oct 2019

Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Approximately 2.5 million people remain internally displaced across the Lake Chad Basin

  • More than 243,000 Nigerian refugees are sheltering in the Lake Chad Basin

  • Deteriorating security conditions exacerbate humanitarian needs and limit relief operations

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Across the Lake Chad Basin region—comprising Cameroon’s Far North Region, Chad’s Lac Region, Niger’s Diffa Region, and northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states—violence, including Boko Haram and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-West Africa (ISIS-WA) attacks, continues to impact civilian populations and relief organization personnel. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), approximately 2.5 million people remained internally displaced throughout the Lake Chad Basin, with the majority—an estimated 2 million people—residing in Nigeria, as of September 30. In addition, more than 243,000 Nigerian refugees were sheltering in the Lake Chad Basin, as of September 2019.

  • Acute food insecurity persists throughout the Lake Chad Basin, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). FEWS NET anticipates Crisis—IPC 3—and Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity to continue in parts of northeastern Nigeria through January 2020; additionally, some populations in Diffa, Far North, and Lac will face Stressed—IPC 2—levels of acute food insecurity until early 2020.5

 In FY 2019, the U.S. Government (USG) provided approximately $469 million to support the humanitarian response in the Lake Chad Basin; the USG remains the largest donor to the Lake Chad Basin humanitarian response. The figure includes approximately $139 million from USAID/OFDA, approximately $258 million from USAID/FFP, and more than $71 million from State/PRM. Key response sectors include food assistance, such as in-kind and cash-based food assistance, as well as health, nutrition, protection, shelter and settlements, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) activities.

