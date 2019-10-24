Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Across the Lake Chad Basin region—comprising Cameroon’s Far North Region, Chad’s Lac Region, Niger’s Diffa Region, and northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states—violence, including Boko Haram and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-West Africa (ISIS-WA) attacks, continues to impact civilian populations and relief organization personnel. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), approximately 2.5 million people remained internally displaced throughout the Lake Chad Basin, with the majority—an estimated 2 million people—residing in Nigeria, as of September 30. In addition, more than 243,000 Nigerian refugees were sheltering in the Lake Chad Basin, as of September 2019.