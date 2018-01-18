18 Jan 2018

Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 18 Jan 2018
HIGHLIGHTS

• UN reports uptick in Boko Haramrelated insecurity across Lake Chad Basin during the second half of 2017

• Military operations, insecurity displace populations in northern Borno State

• Food analysis projects continued food insecurity for vulnerable populations in Cameroon

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Boko Haram-related insecurity continues to pose grave risk for civilians in the Lake Chad Basin region, according to the UN. Following a decrease in reported attacks during the first half of 2017, the number of attacks increased during the latter half of the year, with monthly civilian casualties peaking at more than 140 in November. In Niger’s Diffa Region, Boko Haram-related civilian casualties declined from 2016; however, the number of suspected Boko Haram attacks increased from approximately 80 attacks in 2016 to more than 100 attacks in 2017.

• In December, military operations and insecurity in northern Borno State prompted nearly 2,100 people to flee to Gajiram town in Nganzai local government area (LGA), according to a rapid needs assessment. New arrivals require immediate multi-sector assistance to meet basic needs. In addition, military operations and conflict in the region prompted nearly 2,000 people to relocate to more secure areas of Monguno and Nganzai LGAs from January 8–15, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

• The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports that some vulnerable populations in Cameroon are facing Stressed—IPC 2—levels of food insecurity. 4 FEWS NET expects highly vulnerable populations to continue facing Stressed levels between April and May, with planned humanitarian assistance preventing further deterioration of food security conditions. In addition, FEWS NET anticipates that populations in Cameroon’s Far North Region will face rising staple food prices, limited local food supply, and early depletion of household food stocks in the coming months following low agricultural production in 2017, which may exacerbate food insecurity.

