Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Nearly 3.6 million people in the Lake Chad Basin region—comprising Cameroon’s Far North Region, Chad’s Lac Region, Niger’s Diffa Region, and northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states—will face Crisis—Phase 3—or Emergency—Phase 4—levels of acute food insecurity and require emergency food assistance from June– August, according to the most recent Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analyses.5 The figure represents a slight increase from the more than 3.4 million people who likely experienced Crisis or worse conditions during the same period in 2018. Of the 2019 total, nearly 84 percent—or approximately 3 million people—are located in northeastern Nigeria.

Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding could negatively affect up to 400,000 vulnerable people—including nearly 248,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs)—in Adamawa,

Borno, and Yobe during the May-to-September rainy season, according to a vulnerability mapping exercise conducted by camp coordination and camp management (CCCM) actors. In response, relief actors plan to pre-position emergency relief commodities, reinforce and repair temporary shelters, construct additional shelters, and distribute flood mitigation tools in areas deemed at highest risk of flooding.