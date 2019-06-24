Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Attack on international NGO vehicles in Diffa results in two deaths
Deteriorating security conditions prompt additional displacement
Relief agencies seek to ease severe overcrowding at Borno IDP camps
WFP and USAID/FFP NGO partners reach 1.2 million people in northeastern Nigeria with emergency food assistance in early 2019
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Nearly 3.6 million people in the Lake Chad Basin region—comprising Cameroon’s Far North Region, Chad’s Lac Region, Niger’s Diffa Region, and northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states—will face Crisis—Phase 3—or Emergency—Phase 4—levels of acute food insecurity and require emergency food assistance from June– August, according to the most recent Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analyses.5 The figure represents a slight increase from the more than 3.4 million people who likely experienced Crisis or worse conditions during the same period in 2018. Of the 2019 total, nearly 84 percent—or approximately 3 million people—are located in northeastern Nigeria.
Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding could negatively affect up to 400,000 vulnerable people—including nearly 248,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs)—in Adamawa,
Borno, and Yobe during the May-to-September rainy season, according to a vulnerability mapping exercise conducted by camp coordination and camp management (CCCM) actors. In response, relief actors plan to pre-position emergency relief commodities, reinforce and repair temporary shelters, construct additional shelters, and distribute flood mitigation tools in areas deemed at highest risk of flooding.
Across the Lake Chad Basin, violence continues to impact civilian populations and relief organization personnel. On June 15, a group of armed individuals attacked two international non-governmental organization (NGO) vehicles in Diffa’s Tcholori village, resulting in the deaths of a humanitarian staff member and a contract employee, the international NGO reports. On the following day, June 16, a coordinated body-borne improvised explosive device attack in Borno’s Konduga village resulted in the deaths of at least 30 civilians, including an international NGO community volunteer.