24 Jun 2019

Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 24 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (321.32 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Attack on international NGO vehicles in Diffa results in two deaths

  • Deteriorating security conditions prompt additional displacement

  • Relief agencies seek to ease severe overcrowding at Borno IDP camps

  • WFP and USAID/FFP NGO partners reach 1.2 million people in northeastern Nigeria with emergency food assistance in early 2019

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Nearly 3.6 million people in the Lake Chad Basin region—comprising Cameroon’s Far North Region, Chad’s Lac Region, Niger’s Diffa Region, and northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states—will face Crisis—Phase 3—or Emergency—Phase 4—levels of acute food insecurity and require emergency food assistance from June– August, according to the most recent Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analyses.5 The figure represents a slight increase from the more than 3.4 million people who likely experienced Crisis or worse conditions during the same period in 2018. Of the 2019 total, nearly 84 percent—or approximately 3 million people—are located in northeastern Nigeria.

  • Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding could negatively affect up to 400,000 vulnerable people—including nearly 248,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs)—in Adamawa,
    Borno, and Yobe during the May-to-September rainy season, according to a vulnerability mapping exercise conducted by camp coordination and camp management (CCCM) actors. In response, relief actors plan to pre-position emergency relief commodities, reinforce and repair temporary shelters, construct additional shelters, and distribute flood mitigation tools in areas deemed at highest risk of flooding.

  • Across the Lake Chad Basin, violence continues to impact civilian populations and relief organization personnel. On June 15, a group of armed individuals attacked two international non-governmental organization (NGO) vehicles in Diffa’s Tcholori village, resulting in the deaths of a humanitarian staff member and a contract employee, the international NGO reports. On the following day, June 16, a coordinated body-borne improvised explosive device attack in Borno’s Konduga village resulted in the deaths of at least 30 civilians, including an international NGO community volunteer.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.