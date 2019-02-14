Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Deteriorating security conditions in northeastern Nigeria continue to obstruct humanitarian operations, prompting the temporary evacuation of more than 260 relief workers in Borno State, according to the UN. Where security conditions permit, humanitarian actors are returning to affected areas to provide services; however, staffing levels remain limited in some areas, with associated reductions in activities.

Attacks by armed opposition group (AOG) actors in Borno’s Rann town resulted in multiple civilian deaths and the destruction of humanitarian infrastructure and supplies in January, with a January 28 attack prompting approximately 35,000 people to flee into neighboring Cameroon, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

On January 29, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (GoN), the UN, and relief partners officially launched the 2019–2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy (HRS) requesting $848 million to provide humanitarian assistance to people in northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states. On the same day, UNHCR announced the 2019–2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP), which requests $135 million to support refugee relief efforts in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. The Government of the Republic of Niger (GoRN) and the UN also launched the 2019 Niger Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which requests $383 million, on February 1.