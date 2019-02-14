14 Feb 2019

Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 13 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (269.95 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recent AOG attacks in northeastern Nigeria hinder humanitarian operations

  • Host governments and relief community launch response plans for Niger and Nigeria

  • Food insecurity continues to affect vulnerable populations in the Lake Chad Basin

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Deteriorating security conditions in northeastern Nigeria continue to obstruct humanitarian operations, prompting the temporary evacuation of more than 260 relief workers in Borno State, according to the UN. Where security conditions permit, humanitarian actors are returning to affected areas to provide services; however, staffing levels remain limited in some areas, with associated reductions in activities.

  • Attacks by armed opposition group (AOG) actors in Borno’s Rann town resulted in multiple civilian deaths and the destruction of humanitarian infrastructure and supplies in January, with a January 28 attack prompting approximately 35,000 people to flee into neighboring Cameroon, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

  • On January 29, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (GoN), the UN, and relief partners officially launched the 2019–2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy (HRS) requesting $848 million to provide humanitarian assistance to people in northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states. On the same day, UNHCR announced the 2019–2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP), which requests $135 million to support refugee relief efforts in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. The Government of the Republic of Niger (GoRN) and the UN also launched the 2019 Niger Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which requests $383 million, on February 1.

  • Conflict-affected households in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe likely will continue to experience Crisis—IPC 3—and Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity through May 2019.5 Additionally, host community members, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and refugees in areas of Cameroon, Chad, and Niger will likely continue to experience Stressed—IPC 2—or worse levels of acute food insecurity in 2019, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).

