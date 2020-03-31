Nigeria + 4 more
Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
At least 7.9 million people in Nigeria required humanitarian assistance as of early March
Ongoing conflict across the Lake Chad Basin continues to exacerbate food insecurity
Heightened insecurity hinders humanitarian activities in southeastern Niger and northeastern Nigeria
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Violence, including organized armed group (OAG) attacks, continues to endanger civilians and disrupt humanitarian access across the Lake Chad Basin region, comprising Cameroon’s Far North Region, Chad’s Lac Region, Niger’s Diffa Region, and northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states. Approximately 1.2 million people remained inaccessible to humanitarian actors in northeastern Nigeria alone as of late December, according to the UN. Meanwhile, the threat of OAG violence on main roads has similarly impeded humanitarian access across Diffa in recent months, relief actors report.
Ongoing conflict and resultant displacement are disrupting livelihood activities in northeastern Nigeria, threatening food security across northern Adamawa, Borno, and southern Yobe in particular. As a result, populations in the affected areas will likely continue to experience Crisis—IPC 3—and Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity through September, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). FEWS NET projects that households in some inaccessible areas of northeastern Nigeria could also experience Famine—IPC 5—levels of acute food insecurity if conflict escalates in the coming months. Approximately 324,000 people in Far North will likely face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity from June to August, a period encompassing the peak of the lean season, according to the most recent Cadre Harmonisé analysis.
Despite ongoing access constraints, USAID/FFP partners continue to respond to acute needs in conflict-affected areas of the Lake Chad Basin, with one non-governmental organization (NGO) partner providing cash transfers for food to approximately 203,000 people in Borno and Yobe during February. At least 34,000 recipients of the assistance live in Gujba Local Government Area (LGA), an area that was inaccessible to the NGO in January due to insecurity.