Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Violence, including organized armed group (OAG) attacks, continues to endanger civilians and disrupt humanitarian access across the Lake Chad Basin region, comprising Cameroon’s Far North Region, Chad’s Lac Region, Niger’s Diffa Region, and northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states. Approximately 1.2 million people remained inaccessible to humanitarian actors in northeastern Nigeria alone as of late December, according to the UN. Meanwhile, the threat of OAG violence on main roads has similarly impeded humanitarian access across Diffa in recent months, relief actors report.

Ongoing conflict and resultant displacement are disrupting livelihood activities in northeastern Nigeria, threatening food security across northern Adamawa, Borno, and southern Yobe in particular. As a result, populations in the affected areas will likely continue to experience Crisis—IPC 3—and Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity through September, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). FEWS NET projects that households in some inaccessible areas of northeastern Nigeria could also experience Famine—IPC 5—levels of acute food insecurity if conflict escalates in the coming months. Approximately 324,000 people in Far North will likely face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity from June to August, a period encompassing the peak of the lean season, according to the most recent Cadre Harmonisé analysis.