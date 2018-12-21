Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Recent AOG attacks in northeastern Nigeria heighten security concerns for aid workers and civilians
UNICEF activities temporarily suspended in northeastern Nigeria
USG partners continue to provide emergency assistance to vulnerable populations in the Lake Chad Basin
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Deteriorating security conditions in northeastern Nigeria continue to hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the region. On December 6, violent clashes between armed opposition groups (AOGs) and Nigerian security forces killed an unconfirmed number of displaced people in Nigeria’s Rann locality, Borno State, according to the UN. The fighting also destroyed a medical clinic and prompted the temporary relocation of humanitarian staff to Borno’s capital of Maiduguri.
With support from USAID/FFP and other donors, the UN World Food Program (WFP) provided emergency food assistance to approximately 629,000 people in Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states in October. During the same month, WFP also reached approximately 185,000 people—including internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, returnees, and vulnerable host community members—with food distributions, income-generating activities, and supplementary nutrition support in Cameroon’s Far North Region. In FY 2018, USAID/FFP provided WFP with nearly $117 million to support programs to increase access to food, treat and prevent moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), and promote early recovery in the Lake Chad Basin.
Favorable rainfall combined with a decrease in Boko Haram-related violence contributed to above average agricultural production in Cameroon’s Far North Region during the ongoing October-to-December harvest, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports. However, FEWS NET anticipates that vulnerable households will continue to experience Stressed—IPC 2—levels of acute food insecurity through January 2019.