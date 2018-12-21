21 Dec 2018

Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 21 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (297.43 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recent AOG attacks in northeastern Nigeria heighten security concerns for aid workers and civilians

  • UNICEF activities temporarily suspended in northeastern Nigeria

  • USG partners continue to provide emergency assistance to vulnerable populations in the Lake Chad Basin

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Deteriorating security conditions in northeastern Nigeria continue to hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the region. On December 6, violent clashes between armed opposition groups (AOGs) and Nigerian security forces killed an unconfirmed number of displaced people in Nigeria’s Rann locality, Borno State, according to the UN. The fighting also destroyed a medical clinic and prompted the temporary relocation of humanitarian staff to Borno’s capital of Maiduguri.

  • With support from USAID/FFP and other donors, the UN World Food Program (WFP) provided emergency food assistance to approximately 629,000 people in Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states in October. During the same month, WFP also reached approximately 185,000 people—including internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, returnees, and vulnerable host community members—with food distributions, income-generating activities, and supplementary nutrition support in Cameroon’s Far North Region. In FY 2018, USAID/FFP provided WFP with nearly $117 million to support programs to increase access to food, treat and prevent moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), and promote early recovery in the Lake Chad Basin.

  • Favorable rainfall combined with a decrease in Boko Haram-related violence contributed to above average agricultural production in Cameroon’s Far North Region during the ongoing October-to-December harvest, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports. However, FEWS NET anticipates that vulnerable households will continue to experience Stressed—IPC 2—levels of acute food insecurity through January 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.