Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Deteriorating security conditions in northeastern Nigeria continue to hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the region. On December 6, violent clashes between armed opposition groups (AOGs) and Nigerian security forces killed an unconfirmed number of displaced people in Nigeria’s Rann locality, Borno State, according to the UN. The fighting also destroyed a medical clinic and prompted the temporary relocation of humanitarian staff to Borno’s capital of Maiduguri.

With support from USAID/FFP and other donors, the UN World Food Program (WFP) provided emergency food assistance to approximately 629,000 people in Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states in October. During the same month, WFP also reached approximately 185,000 people—including internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, returnees, and vulnerable host community members—with food distributions, income-generating activities, and supplementary nutrition support in Cameroon’s Far North Region. In FY 2018, USAID/FFP provided WFP with nearly $117 million to support programs to increase access to food, treat and prevent moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), and promote early recovery in the Lake Chad Basin.