Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #17 Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Military operations and poor living conditions continue to prompt displacement in northeastern Nigeria, primarily in Borno State. From June 612, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded nearly 4,200 new arrivals to locations in Borno, representing approximately 96 percent of the more than 4,300 new arrivals in northeastern Nigeria during that period.

Two person-borne improvised explosive device (PBIED) attacks on June 16 in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno State resulted in at least 31 civilian deaths and injured several others, according to international media. On June 18, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria a.i., Myrta Kaulard, released a statement condemning the attacks.

On June 12, the Yobe State Commissioner of Health (SCoH) declared the end of the cholera outbreak after health actors reported no new suspected cases since late May in Yobe. Health authorities recorded more than 400 suspected cholera cases and 15 associated deaths between April 6, the onset of the outbreak, and late May. In northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa State, the number of suspected cholera cases recorded per day continues to decline, according to the Adamawa State Ministry of Health (SMoH).

Meanwhile, relief organizations continue to provide critical health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance for prevention and response measures.