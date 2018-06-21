21 Jun 2018

Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #17 Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 21 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (256.81 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Conflict continues to generate civilian casualties, displacement, and food insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin

  • PBIED attacks result in at least 31 civilian deaths in northeastern Nigeria on June 16

  • In northeastern Nigeria, Yobe State health authorities declare end of cholera outbreak, while Adamawa State officials report decline in new suspected cases

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Military operations and poor living conditions continue to prompt displacement in northeastern Nigeria, primarily in Borno State. From June 612, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded nearly 4,200 new arrivals to locations in Borno, representing approximately 96 percent of the more than 4,300 new arrivals in northeastern Nigeria during that period.

  • Two person-borne improvised explosive device (PBIED) attacks on June 16 in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno State resulted in at least 31 civilian deaths and injured several others, according to international media. On June 18, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria a.i., Myrta Kaulard, released a statement condemning the attacks.

  • On June 12, the Yobe State Commissioner of Health (SCoH) declared the end of the cholera outbreak after health actors reported no new suspected cases since late May in Yobe. Health authorities recorded more than 400 suspected cholera cases and 15 associated deaths between April 6, the onset of the outbreak, and late May. In northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa State, the number of suspected cholera cases recorded per day continues to decline, according to the Adamawa State Ministry of Health (SMoH).
    Meanwhile, relief organizations continue to provide critical health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance for prevention and response measures.

  • Nearly 176,000 people in Cameroon’s Far North Region could experience Crisis—Phase 3—levels of acute food insecurity during the June-to-August lean season, according to the first Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis—a tool used in West Africa for the classification and quantification of food insecurity—for Cameroon.5 More than 1 million people will likely face Stressed—Phase 2—levels of food insecurity in Far North during the same period.

