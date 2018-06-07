07 Jun 2018

Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #16 Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 07 Jun 2018
HIGHLIGHTS

  • USG announces nearly $112 million in humanitarian funding for the Lake Chad Basin response

  • Relief actors continue to respond to suspected cholera cases in Adamawa State

  • FEWS NET projects acute food insecurity across parts of the Lake Chad Basin through at least September

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • On June 7, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington announced nearly $112 million in new FY 2018 funding for the humanitarian response in the Lake Chad Basin, comprising areas of Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. The figure includes more than $62 million from USAID/FFP, nearly $47 million from USAID/OFDA, and nearly $3 million from State/PRM. With almost $761 million in total humanitarian funding in FY 2017–2018, the United States Government (USG) remains the largest donor to the humanitarian response in the Lake Chad Basin.

  • Humanitarian organizations reached approximately 2.6 million people with emergency food assistance across northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states in April, according to the Food Security Sector Working Group—the coordinating body for food security activities in Nigeria, comprising UN agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders. The figure represents an approximately 13 percent increase from the number of people reached with food assistance across the three states in March.

  • Conflict-affected populations throughout the Lake Chad Basin continue to face acute food insecurity. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects that many vulnerable populations in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe may experience Crisis— IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity through September without current or planned emergency assistance. 5 In addition, some populations in Cameroon’s Far North Region, Chad’s Lac Region, and Niger’s Diffa Region could face Crisis levels of acute food insecurity through September.

