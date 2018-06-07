Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #16 Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

On June 7, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington announced nearly $112 million in new FY 2018 funding for the humanitarian response in the Lake Chad Basin, comprising areas of Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. The figure includes more than $62 million from USAID/FFP, nearly $47 million from USAID/OFDA, and nearly $3 million from State/PRM. With almost $761 million in total humanitarian funding in FY 2017–2018, the United States Government (USG) remains the largest donor to the humanitarian response in the Lake Chad Basin.

Humanitarian organizations reached approximately 2.6 million people with emergency food assistance across northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states in April, according to the Food Security Sector Working Group—the coordinating body for food security activities in Nigeria, comprising UN agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders. The figure represents an approximately 13 percent increase from the number of people reached with food assistance across the three states in March.