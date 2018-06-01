Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #15, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Strong winds and heavy rainfall on May 22 affected nearly 2,400 households and damaged nearly 1,700 structures in displacement sites across three Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) partners continue to provide shelter and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support to vulnerable populations throughout northeastern Nigeria during the June-to-September rainy season.

In April, the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Task Force drafted a PSEA Network Action Plan, aiming to implement programs to mitigate and respond to sexual exploitation and abuse in Nigeria. The task force also identified staff members from nearly 30 agencies to serve as points of contact on sexual exploitation and abuse issues for their respective organizations.