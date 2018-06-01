Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #15, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
Heavy rains and wind storms affect 2,400 displaced households across three Borno State LGAs
Health actors respond to initial suspected cholera cases and related deaths in Adamawa State
WFP reaches more than 1.2 million people in northeastern Nigeria with emergency food assistance
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Strong winds and heavy rainfall on May 22 affected nearly 2,400 households and damaged nearly 1,700 structures in displacement sites across three Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) partners continue to provide shelter and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support to vulnerable populations throughout northeastern Nigeria during the June-to-September rainy season.
In April, the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Task Force drafted a PSEA Network Action Plan, aiming to implement programs to mitigate and respond to sexual exploitation and abuse in Nigeria. The task force also identified staff members from nearly 30 agencies to serve as points of contact on sexual exploitation and abuse issues for their respective organizations.
In April, USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) provided emergency food assistance to more than 1.2 million people in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, reaching nearly 784,000 people with in-kind food distributions and more than 420,000 people with cash-based transfers for food. In addition, two USAID/FFP partners provided emergency food vouchers to more than 413,000 people across Borno during the month.